Nissan Posts $6.2 Billion Annual Net Loss, Will Cut Production Capacity By 20% And Close Plant

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Nissan Posts $6.2 Billion Annual Net Loss, Will Cut Production Capacity By 20% And Close PlantFRANKLIN, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Nissan recorded a $6.2 billion loss in the year ended in March and committed on Thursday to slashing production capacity by 20% and closing a plant in Spain. Nissan booked $5.6 billion in restructuring costs and impairment losses. The company posted an operating loss of $376 million for its fiscal year ended in March, compared to an operating profit of $2.9...
