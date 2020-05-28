Global  

Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets

NYTimes.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Twitter continued fact-checking posts even as President Trump threatened to limit protections for social media companies.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump to sign social media order: White House

Trump to sign social media order: White House 01:30

 On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about? [Video]

What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about?

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended the platform’s decision to fact-check Donald Trump’s tweets after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg questioned the move. Earlier this week, Twitter added..

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets [Video]

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies. Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's..

Why Twitter labeling Trump’s tweets as “potentially misleading” is a big step forward

Why Twitter labeling Trump’s tweets as “potentially misleading” is a big step forwardIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge From time to time a really bad post on a social network gets a lot of attention. Say a head of state falsely accuses a...
