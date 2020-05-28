What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about?Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended the platform’s decision to fact-check Donald Trump’s tweets after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg questioned the move. Earlier this week, Twitter added..
Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His TweetsU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies.
Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's..
Nic #VetsResist🇺🇸🏳️🌈 #ImagineProgress Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets https://t.co/gqSnMO86rL 2 seconds ago
NewYork Times Tech Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets May 28, 2020 at 08:21PM Twitter continued fact-checking post… https://t.co/RjqPhYdz6V 4 seconds ago
Robert Rijnders I'm gonna get me some popcorn...
Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets https://t.co/7OIZsFzAQk 48 seconds ago
Tracy McKibben Finally - This is not about being “arbiter of truth.” Might be good to be treated like other media forms. Journali… https://t.co/vnxjSYalKp 1 minute ago
Chris Dunn New Tech news... "Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets" by BY KATE CONGER AND MIKE ISAAC via NYT https://t.co/Dqz5Ws7GPv 2 minutes ago
Island Girl Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets https://t.co/gBRgavOlQw https://t.co/RXuAClxFtR 3 minutes ago
Alex Herrey "Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets" by BY KATE CONGER AND MIKE ISAAC via NYT… https://t.co/5XEKJJ4y2X 3 minutes ago
R R "Defying Trump, Twitter Doubles Down on Labeling Tweets" by BY KATE CONGER AND MIKE ISAAC via NYT… https://t.co/ZEgbPQRR5i 3 minutes ago