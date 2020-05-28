Human Sacrifice To Prevent Coronavirus? Priest Hacks Man In Odisha Temple

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cuttack : Is the fear of novel coronavirus (n-CoV), mushrooming across the length and breadth of the globe, seeding superstitions in the minds of the people dwelling in remote areas? Unfortunately to a great extent, is what Wednesday night’s incident in Athagarh hints at. A priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhahuda area under Narasinghpur PS in Cuttack district reportedly hacked a person to death inside the shrine. Though an investigation is still on, police claim it to be a case of human sacrifice . It is being said that the priest Sansari Ojha – a septuagenarian – was along with one Saroj Pradhan (51) of the same village inside a room of the temple when suddenly he picked up a... 👓 View full article

