Human Sacrifice To Prevent Coronavirus? Priest Hacks Man In Odisha Temple

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Cuttack: Is the fear of novel coronavirus (n-CoV), mushrooming across the length and breadth of the globe, seeding superstitions in the minds of the people dwelling in remote areas? Unfortunately to a great extent, is what Wednesday night’s incident in Athagarh hints at. A priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhahuda area under Narasinghpur PS in Cuttack district reportedly hacked a person to death inside the shrine. Though an investigation is still on, police claim it to be a case of human sacrifice. It is being said that the priest Sansari Ojha – a septuagenarian – was along with one Saroj Pradhan (51) of the same village inside a room of the temple when suddenly he picked up a...
News video: Indian priest who admits killing man at temple claims goddess told him to perform human sacrifice to 'end COVID epidemic'

Indian priest who admits killing man at temple claims goddess told him to perform human sacrifice to 'end COVID epidemic' 00:45

 An elderly priest in eastern India claimed he performed a human sacrifice to ward off COIVD-19 virus. Sansari Ojha, the 70-year-old priest seen seated in red robes in the video, went to the police station at Narasinghpur and said he had killed a man inside the Brahmani Devi temple premise where he...

