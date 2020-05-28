Premier League season is set to restart on June 17

|
|
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Premier League sets restart date for June 17 00:31
The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
