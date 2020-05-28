Global  

Premier League season is set to restart on June 17

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Premier League season is set to restart on June 17Premier League clubs have agreed in principle that the season is set to restart on 17 June. The opening matches, according to the multiple British media outlets, will be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal....
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League sets restart date for June 17

Premier League sets restart date for June 17 00:31

 The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

