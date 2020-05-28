Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Support materials distributed to police on COVID-19 duty

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran on Thursday distributed support materials to police personnel who are on COVID-19 management duty. The
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Friday Night Cruise with the Police [Video]

Friday Night Cruise with the Police

Occurred on April 24, 2020 / Riverton, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "Friday night cruise with police...due to COVID 19 and social distancing, the town has a Friday night Cruise on the main street...

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published
FPC taking over investigation into Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli [Video]

FPC taking over investigation into Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli

FPC taking over investigation into Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

narayanaleo

Narayana Pedapudi RT @run4agirlchild: #SevaBharathi volunteers with the support of station master and railway police of #Lingampally railway station, distrib… 4 days ago

run4agirlchild

Run for a Girl Child #SevaBharathi volunteers with the support of station master and railway police of #Lingampally railway station, dis… https://t.co/u4tO3mWmCc 5 days ago