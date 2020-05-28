Global  

Premier League: BBC to show live matches when season resumes in June

BBC News Thursday, 28 May 2020
Four Premier League games will be broadcast, free to air, live on BBC Sport when the season resumes in June.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Premier League to restart on June 17

Premier League to restart on June 17 00:52

 England's top soccer league will resume its season on June 17 according to reports on Thursday. The Premier League hasn't played games since the middle of March becasue of health concerns surrounding mass gatherings, but an argreement for a restart date has now been reached. Adam Reed reports.

The Premier League sets date for return [Video]

The Premier League sets date for return

The Premier League will resume on the 17th June - behind closed doors, with matches seen on tv.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published
Premier League sets restart date for June 17 [Video]

Premier League sets restart date for June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The league was suspended March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Premier League confirms restart as BBC prepare to show live matches

Premier League confirms restart as BBC prepare to show live matchesPremier League football will return next month after a three-month absence
Hull Daily Mail

BBC to air live Premier League matches for first time as season restarts

The BBC will for the first time air free-of-charge Premier League soccer games live when the season restarts next month, the broadcaster said on Thursday.
Reuters

