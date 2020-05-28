Premier League: BBC to show live matches when season resumes in June
Thursday, 28 May 2020 (
10 hours ago)
Four Premier League games will be broadcast, free to air, live on BBC Sport when the season resumes in June.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
9 hours ago
England's top soccer league will resume its season on June 17 according to reports on Thursday. The Premier League hasn't played games since the middle of March becasue of health concerns surrounding mass gatherings, but an argreement for a restart date has now been reached. Adam Reed reports. Premier League to restart on June 17 00:52
