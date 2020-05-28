'They executed my brother': George Floyd's brother calls for arrests, peaceful demonstrations
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Philonise Floyd fought back tears Thursday morning as he repeated his call for the arrests of the officers involved in the death of his brother, George Floyd, and for the city of Minneapolis to peacefully protest for justice. Floyd told CNN that he has watched the video of his brother being pinned down by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck. "I watched the video. It was hard but I had to watch the video. As I watched the video,...
The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The..