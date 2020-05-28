Global  

'They executed my brother': George Floyd's brother calls for arrests, peaceful demonstrations

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
'They executed my brother': George Floyd's brother calls for arrests, peaceful demonstrationsPhilonise Floyd fought back tears Thursday morning as he repeated his call for the arrests of the officers involved in the death of his brother, George Floyd, and for the city of Minneapolis to peacefully protest for justice. Floyd told CNN that he has watched the video of his brother being pinned down by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd's neck. "I watched the video. It was hard but I had to watch the video. As I watched the video,...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minneapolis protests over police killing turn violent

Minneapolis protests over police killing turn violent 01:37

 Protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday erupted into violence and looting, in a second day of rage over the police killing of a black man named George Floyd. Gloria Tso reports.

