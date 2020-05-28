Global  

Trump’s Offer to Mediate China/India Border Dispute?

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Trump’s Offer to Mediate China/India Border Dispute?On Wednesday, Trump tweeted the following: “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute.” He ignored longstanding US efforts to drive a stake through China/India relations, aiming to transform both countries into mortal enemies. The US is no mediator. Hegemons seek conflicts and instability to advance their agenda. Peace, stability, and cooperative relations among nations defeat their imperial agenda. Since the US recognized Israel in May 1948, established on stolen Palestinian land, it’s involvement in “mediating” the conflict between them one-sidedly supported Jewish state interests at the...
