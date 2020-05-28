Brown to go from 38 to 29 sports to enhance competitiveness
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University will reduce its number of varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move designed to make the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League. University president Christina H. Paxson announced Thursday that the decision was unrelated to the coronovirus outbreak, which has forced schools around the nation to […]
A recent report stated that Russell Wilson is interested in having Antonio Brown sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks there's just too much talent available at the position for the team to roll the dice with AB.
Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his plans for the 2020 season season. Marquise tells Nick and Kevin what it was like playing..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:52Published