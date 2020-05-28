Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brown to go from 38 to 29 sports to enhance competitiveness

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University will reduce its number of varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move designed to make the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League. University president Christina H. Paxson announced Thursday that the decision was unrelated to the coronovirus outbreak, which has forced schools around the nation to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: There's too much WR talent out there for the Seahawks to take a chance on Antonio Brown

Colin Cowherd: There's too much WR talent out there for the Seahawks to take a chance on Antonio Brown 04:19

 A recent report stated that Russell Wilson is interested in having Antonio Brown sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks there's just too much talent available at the position for the team to roll the dice with AB.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Takeo Spikes doesn't think AB would be a good fit with the Seahawks [Video]

Takeo Spikes doesn't think AB would be a good fit with the Seahawks

Takeo Spikes joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss if Antonio Brown would be a good fit with Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:54Published
Ravens' Marquise Brown has a history of playing alongside star quarterbacks [Video]

Ravens' Marquise Brown has a history of playing alongside star quarterbacks

Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his plans for the 2020 season season. Marquise tells Nick and Kevin what it was like playing..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Brown to go from 38 to 29 sports to enhance competitiveness

Brown University will reduce its number of varsity sports from 38 to 29 in a move designed to make the Bears more competitive in the Ivy League
FOX Sports


Tweets about this