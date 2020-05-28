AJM🌊 RT @kattenbarge: This story about parenting vloggers announcing they've "re-homed" their adoptive son after two years of raising him alongs… 10 minutes ago

Rachael Tyrell This is just the tip of the iceberg. Heartbreaking. BBC News - Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up a… https://t.co/wdHumAuIUq 16 minutes ago

margaret doctors are in the Life lane americans. luckily there was a denzel recently, but americans have no excuse for being so horrible. rt BBC News - M… https://t.co/xLs7Q8HpgI 19 minutes ago

I Dream In 4D🌹🌹🌹 RT @della79: This is beyond horrific, but interesting to read 1% to 5% of adoptions in US end this way. Myka Stauffer: Backlash after You… 21 minutes ago

Scott1984FP RT @vicderbyshire: Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son https://t.co/QjkdTvEmFE 24 minutes ago

Erin Delahunty This is beyond horrific, but interesting to read 1% to 5% of adoptions in US end this way. Myka Stauffer: Backlas… https://t.co/GrWnqeINCS 24 minutes ago

sarah ismail Myka Stauffer: Backlash After YouTubers Give Up Adopted Son https://t.co/iLS4B0tjNh 28 minutes ago