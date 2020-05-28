Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

M.P. Veerendra Kumar passes away

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The 83-year-old Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister of State for Finance died of cardiac arrest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Vice president condoles death of RS member and MD of Mathrubhumi daily MP Veerendra Kumar


IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

MP Veerendra Kumar, RS MP and doyen of Kerala’s socialist politics, passes away


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MathewCongress

Mathew Varghese RT @NH_India: One of #Kerala's tallest socialist leaders MP #VeerendraKumar passed away at a private hospital in #Thiruvananthapuram on Thu… 4 minutes ago

Jeenasports

Jeena Paul MP Veerendra Kumar, Legendary Socialist and Press Baron, Passes Away.Veerendra Kumar was also the Managing Director… https://t.co/K1ktzSsRLl 5 minutes ago

vivekcochin

#Stay Home #Stay Safe #Make India the best! RT @PBNS_India: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar passes away in Kozhikode at 84. He was admitted in the hospit… 10 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald One of #Kerala's tallest socialist leaders MP #VeerendraKumar passed away at a private hospital in… https://t.co/oG5xZaQ3HZ 11 minutes ago

sakshyamprahlad

SakshyamPrahlad🇮🇳प्रह्लाद🇮🇳ପ୍ରହଲ୍ଲାଦ RT @DDNewslive: Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister M. P Veerendra Kumar passes away in Kozhikode at 84. He was admitted in the hospit… 13 minutes ago

Batman2715

Batman RT @jgopikrishnan70: Noted Media baron and politician - Kerala's Mathrubhumi newspaper Publisher/Editor & Janata Dal MP in Rajya Saba and f… 23 minutes ago

rsenthilkumar

IndianF1Fan RT @mknid: RS member and Mathrubhumi chief MP Veerendra Kumar passes away https://t.co/HOJ5oRlGRT 42 minutes ago

navmikrishna

Navmi RT @THKerala: M.P. Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader, passed away after a cardiac arrest on Thursday… 49 minutes ago