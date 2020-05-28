At least 8 MLB teams pledge more stipends to minor leaguers
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — At least eight major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after the May 31 expiration of Major League Baseball’s policy guarantying those players $400 per week. The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are promising payments through August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York […]
The Oakland A's, the major league baseball affiliate of the Las Vegas Aviators, plans to stop paying minor league players. Right now, the minor leaguers are getting $400 every week, but the pay will be stopping May 31.