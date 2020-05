You Might Like

Tweets about this QuarantinedCardsfan RT @WLKY: 911 call from Kenneth Walker: 'Somebody kicked in the door, shot my girlfriend' https://t.co/S8huaE8NK4 2 minutes ago WLKY 911 call from Kenneth Walker: 'Somebody kicked in the door, shot my girlfriend' https://t.co/S8huaE8NK4 8 minutes ago Dana Fairbanks MD #ForProfitHealthCareIsImmoral 🌹 911 call from #BreonnaTaylor shooting: 'Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend' https://t.co/cYuEyXZLvU… https://t.co/2mr1EVbNaH 8 minutes ago thrillho RT @TessaDuvall: BREAKING: We have the 911 call from the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor. ‘Somebody kicked in the… 13 minutes ago anne marshall 911 call from Breonna Taylor shooting: 'Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend' https://t.co/kuPeojjJeQ via @courierjournal 43 minutes ago Kara Lowry RT @courierjournal: 911 call from Breonna Taylor shooting: 'Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend' https://t.co/jFBhoEJgkf 43 minutes ago Shashray McCormack RT @GregVannDEP: He had no idea that the police is who was at his door. #Breeway 911 call from Breonna Taylor shooting: 'Somebody kicked… 45 minutes ago Kate Springer JUST IN TO WDRB: Hear the 911 call from Breonna Taylor's boyfriend in deadly LMPD raid https://t.co/K6yrnaggmb 57 minutes ago