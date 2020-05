Graham urges older judges to retire so GOP can fill openings Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is publicly urging federal judges in their mid-60s or older to step aside so President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans can fill the vacancies with conservative jurists. Graham’s comments, in an interview Thursday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, come as Republicans fret […] 👓 View full article

