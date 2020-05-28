Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
United Parcel Service Inc on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike

UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike 00:33

 LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March. This round follows stay-at-home...

Related videos from verified sources

Postal Carriers, Delivery Workers Take Pride In Jobs During Pandemic [Video]

Postal Carriers, Delivery Workers Take Pride In Jobs During Pandemic

What's a day in the life of a U.S. Postal Service worker and a UPS worker like during the coronavirus pandemic? CBS2's Natalie Duddridge found out recently.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published
Coronavirus lockdown: SC says states should consider home delivery of liquor | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown: SC says states should consider home delivery of liquor | Oneindia News

As people continue to form a beeline outside liquor stores ever since they opened up, flouting of the social distancing norms have become a major cause of worry with no. of Coronavirus cases witnessing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this