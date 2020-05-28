UPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike

Thursday, 28 May 2020 () United Parcel Service Inc on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on May 31 will slap surcharges on U.S. e-commerce companies that have flooded its delivery network with shipments of everything from packaged food to patio furniture since the coronavirus took hold in March. This round follows stay-at-home...
As people continue to form a beeline outside liquor stores ever since they opened up, flouting of the social distancing norms have become a major cause of worry with no. of Coronavirus cases witnessing..