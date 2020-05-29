Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Two households can meet outside in Wales from Monday

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Changes to Wales' stay-at-home lockdown restrictions will be announced by the first minister later.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens

Johnson: Groups of up to six can meet in private gardens 00:46

 Boris Johnson said from Monday groups of up to six people can meet in private gardens "provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules" by staying two metres apart.

Related videos from verified sources

Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital in Wales to fight coronavirus [Video]

Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital in Wales to fight coronavirus

Britain's Prince Charles opened a new field hospital in Cardiff on Monday (April 20), erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with the coronavirus. The heir-to-the-throne opened the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Two households likely to meet outdoors in Wales next week

Lockdown is expected to be eased in Wales from Monday, with people likely to be able to meet outdoors.
BBC News

Coronavirus in Wales: People 'likely' to be able to meet from Monday

But they will have to remain two metres apart as social distancing rules stay in place.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Official_Nicov

Nigerians in Coventry RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Two households can meet outside in Wales from Monday https://t.co/TrLChdDtoi 25 minutes ago

Kaz_dMp

Bishop Folami RT @SkyNews: "These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones." Boris Johnson says from Monday, up to six people… 1 hour ago

LibertineATX

John Blahut Coronavirus: Two households can meet outside in Wales from Monday #IFB https://t.co/vmsf03TI5D 1 hour ago

Rammi_007

Kondru Ramesh Babu Coronavirus: Two households can meet outside in Wales from Monday https://t.co/zSjru7nUm4 2 hours ago