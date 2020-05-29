Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread'
Friday, 29 May 2020 () ROCHESTER, Minn.-- While acknowledging "the pain, anguish, sadness and anger," driving protests throughout the Twin Cities, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm on Thursday, May 28, encouraged protesters who gather in public "to please just be mindful of the risk, and that risk can be reduced" by social distancing and wearing masks. "We fully recognize," Malcolm added, "how difficult that would be in a situation like this." The state's top health official later affirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are likely to rise from demonstrations this week in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while being arrested by Minneapolis police. "I...
The Florida Department of Health would rather the public didn't know how many people have died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, the department has withheld the state's..
Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka arrested at least 54 people in connection with the vandalism of government properties and obstruction to health workers and cops from performing their..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:38Published
Tweets about this
West Central Tribune Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread' https://t.co/1Iry8wmlLn https://t.co/wEWV2XSBt4 6 minutes ago
King of the Internets RT @mattdelong: Minnesota health officials warned Thursday that mass protests could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and trigger a surge i… 17 minutes ago
angie e. vanhorn RT @duluthnews: Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread' https://t.co/WN1lM4Xloz https://t.co/Zq0pM2gLUt 30 minutes ago
Duluth News Tribune Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread' https://t.co/WN1lM4Xloz https://t.co/Zq0pM2gLUt 51 minutes ago
Heidi Fletcher RT @StarTribune: Health officials warned today that mass protests over police brutality could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesot… 1 hour ago
Matt DeLong Minnesota health officials warned Thursday that mass protests could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 and trigger a… https://t.co/dbg2DI2v8q 2 hours ago
Detroit Lakes Tribune Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread' https://t.co/RmBv46adL2 https://t.co/r88G44LlwH 2 hours ago
The Globe of Worthington Minnesota health officials: Protests will 'accelerate the spread' https://t.co/O0SUBNkjTG https://t.co/NFJZPt6iyP 2 hours ago