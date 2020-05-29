Global  

Hong Kong government warns removing U.S. special status is 'double-edged sword'

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Hong Kong's government warned Washington that withdrawing its special U.S. status, which has underpinned the city as a global financial hub, could be a "double-edged sword" and urged the United States to stop interfering in internal affairs.
