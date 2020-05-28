Global  

Coronavirus | Haryana seals border with Delhi after rise in cases

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The border would be sealed for all, except those categories allowed to travel by the Delhi High Court and those exempted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in lockdown 4.0.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Vehicles line up at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana seals border again

COVID-19: Vehicles line up at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana seals border again 01:26

 In wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in Delhi's bordering districts of Haryana, the state government on May 28 decided to seal its border with the national capital. The long queue of vehicles was seen at the Delhi-Gurugram borders on May 29. Commuters are facing problems after security was...

