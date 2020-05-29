Global  

Harrowing George Floyd footage upsets Donald Trump as National Guard braces for riots

SBS Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
George Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis while in police custody, sparking angry and violent protests in which one man was shot dead.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores

Minnesota Governor Involves National Guard After Protests Escalate To Looting Stores 00:32

 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen. According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes,...

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protesters Set Fires, Loot Stores In Minneapolis

Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody. The mayor of Minneapolis has requested..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published
Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest [Video]

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

This was the moment officers from Minneapolis' 3rd Precinct attempted to disperse protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Wednesday (May 27). Footage shows police behind a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:45Published

darren_lock

Darren Lock I watched the footage of the murder of George Floyd. I shouldn't have done because it was harrowing. You watch a ma… https://t.co/tgq6jOwFCO 13 hours ago

ElaWithAnE

Ela✨ The video footage of George Floyd is one of the most harrowing things I've ever seen. And it's ok if you don't want… https://t.co/Am8CKrpV7f 14 hours ago

StorkBoris

BORIS STORK RT @SuperSySez: Christ, I've just seen the footage of the George Floyd arrest. That's just a bit harrowing. What the***was that man doin… 14 hours ago

SuperSySez

GottaBigMouth😂👏 Christ, I've just seen the footage of the George Floyd arrest. That's just a bit harrowing. What the***was that… https://t.co/yWnfAXFtPJ 15 hours ago

TeessideTeacher

TeessideTeacher RT @utb_smith: That footage of the US police officer casually and deliberately using his knee to slowly crush the windpipe of the unarmed G… 1 day ago

_Kenzie

DJM RT @MaxPollard92: The George Floyd murder footage is harrowing. Can’t put it into words really. Just absolutely disgusting that, that was a… 1 day ago

MaxPollard92

Max Pollard The George Floyd murder footage is harrowing. Can’t put it into words really. Just absolutely disgusting that, that… https://t.co/YforgVKHpu 2 days ago

utb_smith

Matthew Smith 🇪🇺 That footage of the US police officer casually and deliberately using his knee to slowly crush the windpipe of the… https://t.co/gxbmRZ8PuI 2 days ago