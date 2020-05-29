National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The Minneapolis unrest ravaged several blocks in the Longfellow neighborhood, with scattered rioting reaching for miles across the city. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd’s death Monday.
Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody. The mayor of Minneapolis has requested help from the National Guard.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald said on Thursday it was "imperative" that the probe into the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, be "done right and..