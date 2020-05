Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is relaxing a lockdown in the capital, the country’s epicenter of coronavirus infections, in a tightrope move as the economy weakens and the government spends money to help feed millions of poor families restricted to their homes. Duterte said Thursday night that metropolitan Manila will move to […] 👓 View full article