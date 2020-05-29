Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as new CEO and MD

Hindu Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Wipro's 3-month old leader hunt comes to an end
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as new CEO

IT major Wipro Ltd on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as the new chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, replacing Abidali Neemuchwala.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduCRNReuters IndiaZee News

Tweets about this