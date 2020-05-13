Global  

Federal government to ditch robodebt and pay back $721 million

SBS Friday, 29 May 2020
The federal government has committed to repaying all so-called robodebts.
Federal government to pay back $721 million in robodebt backdown

The federal government has committed to repaying all so-called robodebts.
stuarthorrex

Stuart Horrex RT @TheFeedSBS: Did you pay back a robodebt? Huge news. The government is refunding $721 million in robodebts. https://t.co/oKMp40ooWF 23 seconds ago

QldGreens

Queensland Greens RT @SBSNews: All so-called robodebts will be repaid to Australians from July, the federal government has announced. https://t.co/SurExd6baQ 3 minutes ago

TheFeedSBS

The Feed SBS Did you pay back a robodebt? Huge news. The government is refunding $721 million in robodebts. https://t.co/oKMp40ooWF 21 minutes ago