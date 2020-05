Related videos from verified sources Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis



Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 3 minutes ago Phoenix police declare unlawful assembly amid George Floyd protests



Phoenix Police Department Headquarters was damaged overnight as protesters crowded the streets. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:27 Published 11 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources George Floyd: Minneapolis protests intensify Thousands took to the streets on a second day of protests over the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.

BBC News 23 hours ago



CNN reporter and crew arrested live on air while covering Minneapolis protests over George Floyd killing A CNN reporter and crew have been arrested live on air while covering the Minneapolis protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Independent 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this