French carmaker Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Struggling French carmaker Renault on Friday announced 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of a 2 billion-euro cost-cutting plan over three years. Renault said on Friday that nearly 4,600 jobs will be cut in France in addition to more than 10,000 in the rest of the world. The group’s global production capacity […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Renault, Nissan deepen ties in bid to survive

Renault, Nissan deepen ties in bid to survive 01:20

 Renault and Nissan have set out plans to revive their alliance as they battle a global slump in sales. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

