New Zealand near eradication, but virus has grim global hold
Friday, 29 May 2020 () WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday had all but eradicated the coronavirus from its shores with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected, but developments elsewhere were generally grim, with India reporting another record increase in cases and Pakistan a record number of deaths. In […]
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday had all but eradicated the coronavirus from its shores with just one person in the nation of 5 million... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph