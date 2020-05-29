Global  

New Zealand near eradication, but virus has grim global hold

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday had all but eradicated the coronavirus from its shores with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected, but developments elsewhere were generally grim, with India reporting another record increase in cases and Pakistan a record number of deaths. In […]
