Zookeeper critically mauled by 2 lions at shut Australia zoo
Friday, 29 May 2020 () SYDNEY (AP) — Two lions mauled and critically injured a zookeeper inside their enclosure Friday at a closed Australian zoo. Emergency services were called to Shoalhaven Zoo north of Sydney on Friday morning where a 35-year-old woman suffered serious head and neck injuries, police and ambulance statements said. She was airlifted to a Sydney hospital […]
