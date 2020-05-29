Global  

Zookeeper critically mauled by 2 lions at shut Australia zoo

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020
SYDNEY (AP) — Two lions mauled and critically injured a zookeeper inside their enclosure Friday at a closed Australian zoo. Emergency services were called to Shoalhaven Zoo north of Sydney on Friday morning where a 35-year-old woman suffered serious head and neck injuries, police and ambulance statements said. She was airlifted to a Sydney hospital […]
