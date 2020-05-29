Global  

AP Explains: What’s behind latest India-China border tension

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. Indian officials say the latest row began in early May, when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal […]
India's top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China

In the midst of escalating border tension between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •RIA Nov.

India says China hindered Indian border patrols in latest flare-up

India said on Thursday that Chinese troops had stood in the way of regular Indian patrols along their disputed border in flare-ups at two locations this month...
Reuters


