Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th anniversary

CBC.ca Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Canada's Tomb of the Unknown soldier, a Remembrance Day icon, recently turned 20 years old — but advances in DNA technology could make it a relic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Visits Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Visits Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
President Trump Attends Memorial Day Ceremony At Arlington National Ceremony [Video]

President Trump Attends Memorial Day Ceremony At Arlington National Ceremony

Arlington National Cemetery is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but President Trump did attend a wreath laying ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamblyPeter

Peter D. Hambly I always stop there and pay my respects when in Ottawa. Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th annive… https://t.co/7IU0KKvEm4 23 minutes ago

SciTechImages

SciTechImages Today marks the 20th anniversary of Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The National War Memorial in Confederatio… https://t.co/BgxTFr8Pt4 46 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th anniversary - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/pkykGnP6WH https://t.co/6v8uwj6vKw 52 minutes ago

AmyotteDenis

Denis Amyotte RT @Murray_Brewster: Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th anniversary https://t.co/xxLzLztaDz #cdnpoli https://t.co/A2FeZpvk… 1 hour ago

AlaneinMB

Andrew Lane Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th anniversary https://t.co/ZxtWwHDXzZ #LestWeForget https://t.co/f4UahiEx9U 2 hours ago

ChrisKeltie

Chris Keltie RT @CWGC: .@CWGC has paid tribute to Canada’s war dead by marking the 20th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. @davidaloveridge… 2 hours ago

beenagoat

Rebekah RT @davidaloveridge: Feel very privileged to be able to lay a wreath today to honor the Canadian Tomb of the Unknown Soldier here in Ottawa… 2 hours ago

Murray_Brewster

Murray Brewster Canada's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks its 20th anniversary https://t.co/xxLzLztaDz #cdnpoli https://t.co/A2FeZpvkt8 2 hours ago