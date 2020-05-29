The political response to long-term care crisis

Friday, 29 May 2020 () The At Issue panel discusses the political response to the military's reports into some long-term care homes in Quebec and Ontario, and the role Ottawa should play in addressing the crisis. Plus, in this extended edition, the panellists talk about what the B.C. court ruling against Meng Wanzhou could mean for Canada-China relations.
