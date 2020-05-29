Global  

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis 00:41

 Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police...

