Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air while covering Minneapolis protests
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.
Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police...
