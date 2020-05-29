Global  

Fires burn in Minneapolis as protests rage over George Floyd's death

CBC.ca Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
A third night of racially charged arson, looting and vandalism gripped Minneapolis as protesters vented rage over the death of an unarmed black man after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground following arrest.
