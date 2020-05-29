Global  

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs.
News video: CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests

CNN Reporter And Crew Arrested Live On Air During Minneapolis Protests 00:53

 CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...

