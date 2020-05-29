Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwideStruggling French car maker Renault has announced 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of a two billion euro (£1.8 billion) cost-cutting plan over three years. Renault said nearly 4,600 jobs will be cut in France in addition to more than 10,000 in the rest of the world. The group’s global production capacity will be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Renault, Nissan deepen ties in bid to survive

Renault, Nissan deepen ties in bid to survive 01:20

 Renault and Nissan have set out plans to revive their alliance as they battle a global slump in sales. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boeing Announces Job and Production Cuts [Video]

Boeing Announces Job and Production Cuts

Boeing is cutting about 10% of its workforce and slowing production of planes to deal with a downturn in business that started with the grounding of its best-selling jet and has accelerated because of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Renault to stay in Formula One despite job cuts

Renault will continue to run a team in the Formula One world championship, despite announcing nearly 15 000 job losses in the wake of plummeting car sales.
News24


Tweets about this

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 NEW: Struggling French carmaker Renault on Friday announced 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of a 2 billion-euro c… https://t.co/NKc3FMbGph 59 minutes ago

baystreet_ca

Baystreet.ca French Automaker Renault Announces 15,000 Job Cuts Worldwide https://t.co/Zt32sIqLaV https://t.co/RT1NudetsY 1 hour ago

alfyfarhan

a-an RT @501Awani: French carmaker Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide #AWANInews #AWANI745 https://t.co/7Q09cE5joO https://t.co/yckXc… 2 hours ago

13WHAM

13WHAM French carmaker Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide https://t.co/aOCdkAfoPV 2 hours ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl French carmaker Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide https://t.co/60SlNvsJ0u 2 hours ago

JoeThorpe1963

Joe Thorpe Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide https://t.co/p5ZRLCFyEa 2 hours ago

mgazamedia

MGAZA MEDIA Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide https://t.co/O5xh4YAnfx 3 hours ago

Berlaymont

Berlaymont EU News: Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide https://t.co/2KhXoRlzlq via @New_Europe https://t.co/4q5LhcCdrA 3 hours ago