Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

has released her sixth studio album, "Chromatica", and admitted shortly afterwards she couldn't stop crying because she was "so happy" about the response to her latest record, which tells her "true story". The 34-year-old singer was "freaking out" about her sixth studio album - which comes four years after her fifth record, 'Joanne', dropped - prior to release, but... Lady Gaga has released her sixth studio album, "Chromatica", and admitted shortly afterwards she couldn't stop crying because she was "so happy" about the response to her latest record, which tells her "true story". The 34-year-old singer was "freaking out" about her sixth studio album - which comes four years after her fifth record, 'Joanne', dropped - prior to release, but... 👓 View full article