'Do I really care?' Woody Allen comes out fighting

Friday, 29 May 2020
'Do I really care?' Woody Allen comes out fightingThe 1992 accusation that the film-maker sexually assaulted his young daughter has made him a pariah, yet he was never charged. In this exclusive interview, he explains why he is done with treading carefully When Woody Allen was 20, the writer Danny Simon taught him a few rules about comedy, the most...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Woody Allen credits wife Soon-Yi Previn for 'calming' him down and 'changing' him

Woody Allen credits wife Soon-Yi Previn for 'calming' him down and 'changing' him 00:38

 Woody Allen has credited his wife Soon-Yi Previn for "calming" him down following their 1997 marriage.

