'Do I really care?' Woody Allen comes out fighting
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The 1992 accusation that the film-maker sexually assaulted his young daughter has made him a pariah, yet he was never charged. In this exclusive interview, he explains why he is done with treading carefully When Woody Allen was 20, the writer Danny Simon taught him a few rules about comedy, the most...
A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK sees writer/director Woody Allen return to the romantic comedy field of his hits Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris, assembling an all-star cast for a charming tale..