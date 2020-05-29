Global  

Voda Idea shares jump 15% on Google investment report

Friday, 29 May 2020
Voda Idea shares jump 15% on Google investment reportMumbai: Shares of Vodafone India jumped 15 per cent in Friday’s trade after a Financial Times report on Thursday said Alphabet Inc’s Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group Plc’s struggling India business. Vodafone Idea shares surged 14.95 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 6.69 on the BSE. Google is...
