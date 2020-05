Mississippi mayor flouts calls to resign over Floyd comments Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor whose remarks about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked outrage is resisting calls to resign, including from his own town’s board of aldermen. “Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?” Petal Mayor Hal Marx tweeted […] 👓 View full article

