Fired Samsung worker ends tower protest following apology Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A former Samsung employee who spent nearly a year protesting his firing by living atop a 25-meter (82-foot) traffic camera tower in South Korea’s capital was helped back down Friday after the business giant apologized over his plight. Kim Yong-hee, 60, waved a banner with a Samsung logo and a […] 👓 View full article

