7 people shot in Kentucky in protests over police shooting death of Breonna Taylor

CBC.ca Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
At least seven people were shot in Louisville as protesters turned out to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police

Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police 00:50

 Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police said on Friday.

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police [Video]

Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:16Published
Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Protesters Again Take To Streets Over Death Of George Floyd

Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published

Shots Fired at Louisville Protest Over the Death of Breonna Taylor

The protests in Kentucky were prompted by the shooting death of a black woman, who was killed when police entered her home.
NYTimes.com

Louisville protests: Seven people shot during demonstrations over police killing of Breonna Taylor

Family of healthcare worker killed by police worker have called on protesters to avoid meeting violence with violence
Independent


