7 people shot in Kentucky in protests over police shooting death of Breonna Taylor

Maryam Amini RT @NewDay: Seven people were shot during protests in Kentucky over the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, police say. @GovAndyBeshe… 6 seconds ago

Marion RT @Reuters: Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky, over the killing of… 25 seconds ago

Yung Lean Fan Acct RT @Reuters: Seven people were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot… 52 seconds ago

Jo Collins RT @NBCNews: 7 people have been shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests that turned violent, police say. https://t.co/dDDT33DlFR 58 seconds ago

MRGA 🇺🇸 RT @NBCPolitics: BREAKING: 7 people have been shot in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests that turned violent, police say. https://t.co/G… 1 minute ago

Guess Who @aliensprecum @MjRodriguez7 Um no. White people were involved in the stupidity too. The whites he’s talking about j… https://t.co/VIfrbh2skX 2 minutes ago

Mary Moran RT @cnni: While protests erupt in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, outcry over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor is reac… 2 minutes ago