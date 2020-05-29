Global  

CNN's Omar Jimenez and crew arrested, released while covering protests over George Floyd death

USATODAY.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
CNN reports Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol even after calmly identifying themselves and showing their press credentials.
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: CNN Crew Arrested While Reporting Live During Minneapolis Protests

CNN Crew Arrested While Reporting Live During Minneapolis Protests 01:08

 The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN crew live on air early Friday morning as they were reporting on the George Floyd protests.

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis [Video]

Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
CNN Reporter and Crew taken into custody on air in Minneapolis [Video]

CNN Reporter and Crew taken into custody on air in Minneapolis

A CNN crew covering the protests in Minneapolis were arrested live on air. The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a confrontation with police.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published

BREAKING: CNN’s Omar Jimenez Arrested by Minnesota Police During Live Shot

CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested and put in handcuffs by Minneapolis police during a live report on the morning that followed civil unrest and protests for...
Mediaite

Minneapolis Seethes Over George Floyd's Death As Trump Calls Protesters 'THUGS'

Protesters stormed a precinct overnight, after another day of protests over the black man's death in custody. Amid the chaos, police briefly arrested a CNN crew,...
NPR


