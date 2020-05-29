|
CNN's Omar Jimenez and crew arrested, released while covering protests over George Floyd death
|
|
Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
CNN reports Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State Patrol even after calmly identifying themselves and showing their press credentials.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis
Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV. Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:41Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this