CNN's Omar Jimenez and crew arrested, released while covering protests over George Floyd death

Jody Johns M5 RT @1011_News: Watch as CNN reporter Omar Jimenez is arrested in Minneapolis while covering the protests over George Floyd's death. Minneso… 1 second ago jordan RT @jbrownedianis: BREAKING: @CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV as he is telling them he’d move. The cops circled him and crew.… 3 seconds ago lori RT @eugenegu: Watching African American CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew get arrested on live TV in the backdrop of burning bu… 6 seconds ago Sondra Eklund RT @MarTheResister: Is it reasonable to think that trump somehow was behind the arrest of the CNN crew who was covering the unrest in Minne… 6 seconds ago Laura Coates RT @SXMUrbanView: State police arrested @CNN's @OmarJimenez and his crew during a live broadcast and took them into police custody... They… 7 seconds ago Hector Gomez RT @nowthisnews: Minnesota police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew live on-air early Friday morning after they had clearly i… 12 seconds ago Melani RT @Star5AtNight: HOLY SHIT! They just arrested a CNN correspondent, Omar Jimenez, on live TV! AND CAMERA CREW AND PRODUCERS! They did no… 14 seconds ago Esquire Omar Jimenez, a black journalist, was arrested for reporting the news before a white police officer was arrested fo… https://t.co/E6JLRRP88R 16 seconds ago