India's Jan-March GDP growth slows to 3.1%

Friday, 29 May 2020 () India's economy grew 3.1% in the January-March quarter compared with the same period last year, the slowest growth in at least eight years, official data showed on Friday, reflecting the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter. The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth rates for each of the previous three quarters. Watch the full video for all the details.
The gross domestic product or GDP data released on Friday showed that the economy slowed to 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter, partly as a result of the...
