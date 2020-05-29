Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's Jan-March GDP growth slows to 3.1%

Reuters India Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
India's economy grew 3.1% in the January-March quarter compared with the same period last year, the slowest growth in at least eight years, official data showed on Friday, reflecting the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: GDP growth dips to 3.1% in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2% in 2019-2020

GDP growth dips to 3.1% in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2% in 2019-2020 01:07

 India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter. The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth rates for each of the previous three quarters. Watch the full video for all the details.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM [Video]

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of 'The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India' (ASSOCHAM), Deepak Sood spoke on economic package..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
‘GDP growth of 1-2% this year’: Chief Economic Advisor | On The Record [Video]

‘GDP growth of 1-2% this year’: Chief Economic Advisor | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian. During the interview, Subramanian said that the second..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

India's GDP growth slows to 3.1% in January-March 2020

The gross domestic product or GDP data released on Friday showed that the economy slowed to 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter, partly as a result of the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

tejasgujarathi

SwayamTej RT @PTI_News: India's GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020: Govt data 2 minutes ago

ketanspandya

Ketan Pandya RT @the_hindu: Just in: India’s #GDP growth slows to 3.1% in January-March 2020: govt. data. (PTI) 2 minutes ago

brraahhh_got7

🌚 RT @SunoRishi: He :India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1% Bhakt Crush : Lockdown ki wajah se aisa hua He : But lockdo… 13 minutes ago

SiddhantKd

SK RT @SachinK2121: India on Ventilator. Thanks to Govt policies that, India’s GDP growth slows to 11-year low of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. Ec… 17 minutes ago

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews India&#039;s GDP Growth Slows To 3.1% In March Quarter, 4.2% For FY20 https://t.co/CGOJk8WbHH :Auto pickup by wikyou 29 minutes ago

NAWABKT

NAWAB🇮🇳 RT @Stock__Traders: India's GDP growth for January-march quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2% #IndiasGDP #GDPGrowth https://t.co/6v5RBewA11 37 minutes ago

avanish_231

avanish mishra RT @anshuman1tiwari: India's #GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in March quarter of 2020 51 minutes ago

pickooo

A V RT @CNNnews18: India's GDP Growth Slows to 3.1% in January-March Quarter amid Coronavirus Crisis, FY20 at 4.2% https://t.co/W3JOqRMOQc 1 hour ago