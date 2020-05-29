India's Jan-March GDP growth slows to 3.1%

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 hour ago GDP growth dips to 3.1% in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2% in 2019-2020 01:07 India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the January to March quarter. The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth rates for each of the previous three quarters. Watch the full video for all the details.