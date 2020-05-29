Global  

George Floyd Death: How the Knee-on-Neck Hold Resulted in Tragedy

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Police departments have tried to ban or severely limit the use of chokeholds and neck restraints. But in Minneapolis, a knee pressing on a neck led to a man’s death.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters take to the streets of LA in response to George Floyd death

Protesters take to the streets of LA in response to George Floyd death 00:09

 Protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening (May 27) to demand justice for the death of George Floyd who died in police custody. Floyd was filmed handcuffed while a police officer pressed down on his neck with his knee. He later died in custody and his death has...

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd [Video]

Protests Erupt in Minneapolis After Death of George Floyd

On May 27, hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, to display their rage against the city’s police department.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
New Ground-Level Footage Shows Flames At 3rd Precinct [Video]

New Ground-Level Footage Shows Flames At 3rd Precinct

The MPD 3rd Precinct went up in flames on Thursday amid protests against the death of George Floyd, who died after a MPD officer held a knee against his neck for minutes on end (2:12). WCCO 4 News -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:12Published

In George Floyd’s Death, a Police Technique Results in a Too-Familiar Tragedy

Police departments have tried to ban or severely limit the use of chokeholds and neck restraints. But in Minneapolis, a knee pressing on a neck led to a man’s...
NYTimes.com

New video shows Minneapolis police arrest of George Floyd before death

Four white officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but Mayor Jacob Frey is saying that one of the...
CBS News

_Juice_K

Kofi 🎭 RT @KatTimpf: George Floyd was murdered on video. Cops tried to claim that Floyd was resisting arrest, but the video shows otherwise. Derek… 2 seconds ago

bkmuphin

Gaby Napoli RT @donlemon: Don Lemon: It's not incumbent on black people to stop racism - CNN Video https://t.co/YiJXoHwSdh 12 seconds ago

GumedeSiphelele

G RT @TheRevAl: Don’t let anyone make it seem as if violence in Minneapolis began with protestors, the violence started when a police officer… 13 seconds ago

shecravesZOE_

Zoey🦋 RT @filled_soul: Justice for George Floyd’s case will be a death sentence for the officer who had his knee pressed on George’s neck and lif… 30 seconds ago

gina_twardosz

Gina Twardosz RT @marek_mazurek: Statement from St. Joe County Sheriff Bill Redman about the death of George Floyd. Says the officer putting his knee on… 38 seconds ago

HadnottCynthia

Cynthia Hadnott RT @MSNBC: "When you look at the face of that officer, he doesn't seem to assume that he has his knee on the neck of a human being," says @… 58 seconds ago

hopephyl729

Phyllis Moore RT @ABC: The police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck was involved in 18 complaints prior to being fired, accord… 1 minute ago