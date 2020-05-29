George Floyd Death: How the Knee-on-Neck Hold Resulted in Tragedy

Protesters took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening (May 27) to demand justice for the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.
Floyd was filmed handcuffed while a police officer pressed down on his neck with his knee.
He later died in custody and his death has...
Four white officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but Mayor Jacob Frey is saying that one of the... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com •SBS •Seattle Times •NYTimes.com
