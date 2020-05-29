Global  

Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in India

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Monkeys steal coronavirus blood samples in IndiaLUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - A troop of monkeys in India attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus,...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Monkeys run away with blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in Meerut

Monkeys run away with blood samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in Meerut 02:04

 A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on May 29. Blood samples were collected for routine tests by lab technicians at Meerut Medical College. There is fear among locals about spread of coronavirus infection. While speaking to ANI, the Principal of...

