Coronavirus: Germany 'can avoid second wave'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
One of Germany's top virologists, Christian Drosten, says the country could avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections. With more known about the virus, it may be possible to keep COVID-19 limited to local flare-ups.
