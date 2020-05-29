Coronavirus: Germany 'can avoid second wave'

Arrowz RT @MarceloPLima: "We stopped a pandemic wave with comparatively mild measures, and we did it totally efficiently." https://t.co/Dw9BEc4XER 18 minutes ago Marcelo P. Lima "We stopped a pandemic wave with comparatively mild measures, and we did it totally efficiently." https://t.co/Dw9BEc4XER 21 minutes ago Margaux de Merle 🦄 OUSA RT @dwnews: With more known about the virus, it may be possible to keep #COVID19 limited to local flare-ups. https://t.co/yJ4zPJkkjU 38 minutes ago Tom Possible to ... reduce the quarantine period for those infected from 14 days to about seven ... the incubation peri… https://t.co/AzWBTicpn8 51 minutes ago DW News With more known about the virus, it may be possible to keep #COVID19 limited to local flare-ups. https://t.co/yJ4zPJkkjU 1 hour ago Dcdave Clarke Coronavirus: Germany eases lockdown, but can they avoid a second peak? –... https://t.co/neN9PAiMwi via @YouTube 2 days ago