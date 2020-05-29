Global  

Trump threatens 'shooting' response to Minneapolis riot over police killing

Reuters Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to stop looters in Minneapolis with deadly military force, after that city weathered a third night of arson and rioting over the police killing of an unarmed black man.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

