Trump threatens 'shooting' response to Minneapolis riot over police killing
Friday, 29 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to stop looters in Minneapolis with deadly military force, after that city weathered a third night of arson and rioting over the police killing of an unarmed black man.
