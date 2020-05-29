Global  

No Touch, No Hands-On Learning, for Now, as Museums Try to Reopen

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Science and children’s museums are studying how to rethink their many tactile exhibits to keep people safe.
