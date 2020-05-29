Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown
Friday, 29 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln Center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York […]
