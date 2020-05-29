Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln Center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Unsanctioned, Adults-Only Parties Hosted At Shake & Bake Family Fun Center [Video]

Unsanctioned, Adults-Only Parties Hosted At Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

A Baltimore city sports facility director was fired after an investigation revealed that unsanctioned, adults-only parties were thrown at the Shake & Bake Family Fun Center and that proceeds from those..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center ER Director Talks About COVID-19 Preparations [Video]

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center ER Director Talks About COVID-19 Preparations

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Ronn Berrol discusses how the hospital's ER is preparing for a coronavirus patient surge and how he is taking precautions to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

snydenydn

SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) RT @NYDailyNews: Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing — leaving the center without a key leader while it stays shut down… 32 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing — leaving the center without a key leader while it stays sh… https://t.co/etRfKLwYN5 34 minutes ago

SeuAcervo_Music

SeuAcervo_music RT @playbill: After a 27-year tenure at Lincoln Center, Jane Moss will step down from her post as artistic director this August. https://t.… 1 hour ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 RT @DEADLINE: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Longtime Artistic Director Jane Moss Steps Down As Live Shows On Pause https://t.co/Wq… 2 hours ago

CopyrightPlaza1

Copyright Plaza Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown - WTOP https://t.co/I7CbOYxYvr 2 hours ago

playbill

Playbill After a 27-year tenure at Lincoln Center, Jane Moss will step down from her post as artistic director this August. https://t.co/4nWOk3axLN 3 hours ago

MusicalAmerica

Musical America Jane Moss, artistic director of the presenting arm of Lincoln Center, will step down from her post on August 1 afte… https://t.co/Te5qn14TLp 4 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Longtime Artistic Director Jane Moss Steps Down As Live Shows On Pause… https://t.co/brHGWP560r 4 hours ago