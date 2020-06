As Trump deadline approaches, N.C. wants more on convention Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top health official asked Friday for more details on how GOP leaders will protect attendees of a Republican National Convention this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump has threatened to move his formal renomination elsewhere if he does not soon get guarantees of being able to hold […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources As Trump deadline approaches, N.C. wants more on convention RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top health official asked Friday for more details on how GOP leaders will protect attendees of a Republican National...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this